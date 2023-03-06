Nesmith (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the 76ers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Nesmith will miss both halves of the Pacers' current back-to-back set. His next chance to suit up will come Thursday against Houston. Jordan Nwora drew his first start as a Pacer in Nesmith's absence Sunday and figures to draw another solid role Monday.
