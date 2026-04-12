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Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Out again Sunday
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1 min read
Nesmith (neck) won't play Sunday against the Pistons.
Ethan Thompson should get another start Sunday with Nesmith unavailable. Kam Jones and Taelon Peters should also see some extended minutes sans Nesmith.
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