Nesmith (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's contest against the Heat.
Nesmith will miss his first contest since Nov. 7 due to an ankle injury. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but his next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Pelicans. In his absence, Bennedict Mathurin, Jalen Smith Oshae Brissett and Isaiah Jackson are candidates for increased roles.
