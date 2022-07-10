Nesmith (undisclosed) won't play in Sunday's Summer League game against the Kings, James Boyd of The Indianapolis Star reports.
It's unclear why Nesmith will be sidelined, but the issue doesn't appear to be too serious as Boyd relayed that there's a possibility he could return to action later this week. His next chance to play will come Tuesday against Detroit or Friday against Washington.
More News
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Heading to Indiana•
-
Celtics' Aaron Nesmith: Scores 11 points in limited action•
-
Celtics' Aaron Nesmith: Returning to bench role•
-
Celtics' Aaron Nesmith: Fills in with 13 points•
-
Celtics' Aaron Nesmith: Joins starting lineup•
-
Celtics' Aaron Nesmith: Lackluster during return•