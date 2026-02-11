Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Out Wednesday with sore back
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Pacers list Nesmith out for Wednesday's game against the Nets due to lower back soreness.
Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard (back), Pascal Siakam (hamstring) and T.J. McConnell (hamstring) will all take a seat for the second half of Indiana's back-to-back set, but all four players should be back in action after the All-Star break. Nesmith posted 11 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in 36 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Knicks.