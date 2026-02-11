The Pacers list Nesmith out for Wednesday's game against the Nets due to lower back soreness.

Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard (back), Pascal Siakam (hamstring) and T.J. McConnell (hamstring) will all take a seat for the second half of Indiana's back-to-back set, but all four players should be back in action after the All-Star break. Nesmith posted 11 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in 36 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Knicks.