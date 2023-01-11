Nesmith (illness) is out Wednesday against the Knicks, Akeem Glaspie of the Indianapolis Star reports.
Nesmith has been a staple in the starting lineup lately, starting 10 straight games for which he's been available. In his absence, more minutes could be in store for Oshae Brissett, Jalen Smith and Chris Duarte.
