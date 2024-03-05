Nesmith (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, but he participated in the Pacers' morning shootaround, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Nesmith missed four straight games due to a right ankle sprain before returning to action Friday. He appeared in back-to-back games (both starts) and played 21 and 28 minutes, respectively, in those contests, but he was back on the injury report Monday with a left quad bruise. Nesmith is trending in the right direction, but his official availability will likely be a game-time decision.