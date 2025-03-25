Nesmith finished with 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt), seven rebounds and one assist over 24 minutes in Monday's 119-103 win over Minnesota.

Nesmith provided a lift offensively and on the glass in Monday's contest, finishing perfect from deep while finishing second on the team in rebounds and as one of three players with 15 or more points. Nesmith has buried three or more threes in eight outings, including in three of his last six outings.