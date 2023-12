Nesmith finished Wednesday's 144-113 win over Charlotte with 19 points (6-6 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 23 minutes.

Nesmith didn't miss a shot on his way to being Indiana's leading scorer off the bench in Wednesday's win. The 24-year-old forward is displaying impressive efficiency this season, shooting 54.8 percent from the field and 47.0 percent on 4.2 three-point attempts per contest.