Nesmith (foot) will play in Wednesday's opener against the Wizards, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.
Nesmith's plantar fasciitis feels fine after some time off, so he'll presumably be in the rotation on Opening Night. He should see more minutes on the rebuilding Pacers than he did with the Celtics last season.
