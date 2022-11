Nesmith recorded ten points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3PT, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 26 minutes in Friday's 128-117 victory over the Nets.

Nesmith has been starting at shooting guard in place of Andrew Nembhard (knee). Once the latter returns he likely return to a reserve role and see his workload decrease from what it has been the last three games.