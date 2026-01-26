Nesmith notched 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and four assists across 29 minutes during Monday's 132-116 loss to Atlanta.

It was Nesmith's best scoring effort since Jan. 4, when he poured in 25 points against the Magic. The 26-year-old forward has gotten the start in all 11 games he's played in January, averaging 11.9 points, 5.4 boards, 3.0 assists and 1.8 threes on the month.