Nesmith accumulated 25 points (8-13 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Saturday's 140-126 victory over the Knicks.

Making his third straight start, Nemsith made a season-high seven three-pointers and popped for 25 points, his most since Oct. 28. Over his last 14 appearances, Nesmith has averaged 13.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks in 27.8 minutes per game. While Nesmith likely won't score 20-plus points regularly, he has proven to be a consistent, all-around producer over the last month.