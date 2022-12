Nesmith chipped in 23 points (9-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes during Sunday's 109-106 loss to the Knicks.

Nesmith scored 12 of his 23 points from beyond the arc and also made his presence known on the boards. He set new top marks on the season in both points and rebounds and has posted double figures in points in four of his last five games.