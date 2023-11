Nesmith (wrist) practiced Sunday and will be listed as questionable for Monday's game against Portland, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Nesmith has missed back-to-back matchups due to a sore right wrist, but it appears he'll return to game action soon. Nesmith has been pushing Obi Toppin for the starting power forward spot, but the former may be relegated to a reserve role when he's cleared to suit up again.