Nesmith finished Wednesday's 117-112 win over the Celtics with 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals over 28 minutes.

Facing the team that drafted him 14th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, Nesmith put together a solid performance. The 23-year-old has been spotting in and out of the Pacers' starting five all season but he's in a groove right now, scoring at least 12 points in five of the last six games and averaging 13.7 points, 5.3 boards, 2.2 threes, 1.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks in 25.5 minutes a night over that stretch. As long as he maintains this workload, Nesmith will have some deep-league fantasy value.