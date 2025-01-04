Coach Rick Carlisle said Saturday that Nesmith (ankle) has been getting in some five-on-five work but will still need time to work on his conditioning, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Nesmith hasn't played since Nov. 1 due to a left ankle sprain. While Nesmith is progressing well in his recovery, he should still be considered week-to-week.
