Nesmith totaled 31 points (10-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 win over Golden State.

Nesmith broke out for his best performance of the season to date, dominating as a scorer after being held to just 17 total points in his previous two matchups. He was effective all over the court, adding 15 of his 31 from beyond the arc, while also going perfect from the charity stripe. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect this type of scoring production regularly, but it's nice to see a breakout game in what has otherwise been a slow start to the year for the 26-year-old.