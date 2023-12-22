Nesmith chipped in 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds, three blocks and four steals in 28 minutes during Thursday's 116-103 loss to the Grizzlies.

Nesmith led all Pacers bench players in scoring, threes made and rebounds while notching a team-leading steals mark in nearly 30 minutes off the bench. Nesmith tied a season high in steals while surpassing the double-digit point mark for an eighth straight game. During that stretch, he's averaged 14.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks in 25.6 minutes per game.