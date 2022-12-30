Nesmith racked up 22 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 28 minutes during Thursday's 135-126 victory over the Cavaliers.

Nesmith got off to a slow start in this one after being held to only six points in the first half, but he responded with 16 second-half points on 5-for-7 from the field and 2-for-4 from deep while also notching a pair of boards, an assist and a block. It was nice to see the Vanderbilt product bounce back following a three-point showing Tuesday against the Hawks, which marked his worst scoring night of December so far. Nesmith is now averaging 12.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists in his last 10 games.