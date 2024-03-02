Nesmith (ankle) closed Friday's 129-102 loss to the Pelicans with nine points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes.

Back in action after a four-game absence due to a right ankle sprain, Nesmith's playing time was limited, but that may have been more of a byproduct of the blowout than the veteran wing being on a minutes restriction. None of Indiana's other four starters played more than 30 minutes, with Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam notably logging less than 25 minutes apiece. Before suffering the injury, Nesmith had averaged 13.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 29.1 minutes per game over 22 appearances since the beginning of January, so he could be worth a look in 12-team leagues where available now that he's healthy again.