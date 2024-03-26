Nesmith (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Bulls.
Nesmith is in danger of missing his second straight contest Wednesday due to a right knee bruise. If Nesmith is ruled out, Ben Sheppard will likely continue to start.
More News
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Unavailable Monday•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Iffy for Monday•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Drops 13 points in loss•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Stuffs stat sheet in win Saturday•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Effective with 15 points•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Has shot blocked late vs. T-Wolves•