Nesmith is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bulls due to a sore left hip.

Nesmith hasn't missed a game since Jan. 14, and over these past 21 games, he's averaged 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 26.2 minutes. If the wing sits out Sunday, Jordan Nwora and Chris Duarte could see more action.

