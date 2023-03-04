Nesmith is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bulls due to a sore left hip.
Nesmith hasn't missed a game since Jan. 14, and over these past 21 games, he's averaged 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 26.2 minutes. If the wing sits out Sunday, Jordan Nwora and Chris Duarte could see more action.
More News
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Finding touch from distance•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Flops again in loss Saturday•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Goes for season-high 24 points•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Top scorer among starters in loss•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Active vs. Milwaukee•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Nabs questionable tag Friday•