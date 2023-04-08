Nesmith is questionable for Sunday's action at New York due to a head contusion.

Nesmith joins five teammates as questionable for Sunday's finale, so fantasy managers should keep an eye on things leading up to the 1:00 PM ET tipoff. If we've seen the last of Nesmith, the third-year wing concludes the season averaging 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 24.9 minutes.