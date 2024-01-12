Nesmith is questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks due to bilateral shin soreness.
Jalen Smith (back) is also questionable for the Pacers, so they could be a little thin Friday. If Nesmith isn't able to shake this issue, there could be more opportunities for guys like Bennedict Mathurin and Obi Toppin.
