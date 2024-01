Nesmith (shins) is questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz.

Nesmith was held out of Sunday's game versus the Nuggets for the first leg of the back-to-back set, and he's still iffy for Monday due to soreness in both shins. If he's unavailable to suit up, the Pacers will need Bennedict Mathurin, Buddy Hield and Obi Toppin to step up.