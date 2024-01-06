Nesmith (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Celtics.
Nesmith suffered a left ankle sprain Friday against Atlanta, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for the second half of the back-to-back set. If he's unavailable against Boston, Bennedict Mathurin, Buddy Hield and Jordan Nwora are candidates to see additional minutes.
