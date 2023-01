Nesmith (illness) is considered questionable for Saturday's game versus the Grizzlies.

Nesmith felt too under the weather to join in on the action Friday, but the team hasn't completely ruled out his return to action 24 hours later. A more definitive word on his status should arrive ahead of the opening tip, with Oshae Brissett (hamstring), who is also questionable, and Jalen Smith options to replace him in the starting five.