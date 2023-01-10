Nesmith didn't practice Tuesday and is considered a question mark for Wednesday's game against the Knicks due to a non-COVID illness, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Nesmith will reportedly travel to New York, but it's not yet certain if he'll be available for the contest. Nesmith is coming off a solid effort against Charlotte on Sunday, so it would be unfortunate timing for him to miss the contest. If he can't suit up Wednesday, Jalen Smith and Oshae Brissett, among others, could be in line for additional minutes.