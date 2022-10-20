Nesmith is questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs due to left foot soreness.
Nesmith was limited by a foot issue late in the preseason but suited up for Wednesday's regular-season opener and posted three points, four rebounds and an assist in 22 minutes off the bench. He continues to deal with the injury, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him suit up once again Friday.
