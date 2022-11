Nesmith (foot) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Pelicans.

Earlier Sunday, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle told Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis that Nesmith is unlikely to play Monday, so the third-year wing is presumably on the "doubtful" side of the questionable tag. Assuming Nesmith joins Chris Duarte (ankle) on the sideline Monday, rookie Bennedict Mathurin could be in store for his first career NBA start.