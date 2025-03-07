Nesmith registered 21 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 124-118 loss to the Hawks.

The 25-year-old swingman delivered an efficient performance Thursday, finishing as the club's second-leading scorer behind Pascal Siakam (35 points) in the loss. Nesmith has posted 20-plus points only two times this season, though both such occurrences have happened within his last three outings. Additionally, he also recorded multiple blocks for just the second time on the season. The fifth-year pro has averaged 16.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 29.9 minutes per game over eight starts since the All-Star break.