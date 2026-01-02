Nesmith is starting in Friday's game against the Spurs, Alex Golden of the 'Setting the Pace' podcast reports.

It's a welcome sign for fantasy managers after Nesmith's recent lengthy stay on the sidelines due to a sprained left knee. The sharpshooter has averaged 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.8 steals in 30.4 minutes per contest over 11 games as a starter this season.