Nesmith (rest) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pistons.

Nesmith will take a seat for the second leg of the Pacers' back-to-back set Saturday, and he should be available for Monday's game against the 76ers. The Pacers will also be down fellow starters Pascal Siakam (rest) and Andrew Nembhard (back), so Ben Sheppard, Jarace Walker and Micah Potter should all take on expanded roles against Detroit.