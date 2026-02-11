Nesmith (rest) is out Wednesday against the Nets.

Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard, Pascal Siakam and T.J. McConnell will all take a seat for the second half of Indiana's back-to-back set but should be back in action after the All-Star break. Nesmith posted 11 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in 36 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Knicks, and in his absence Wednesday, Kam Jones, Ben Sheppard and Quenton Jackson are all candidates for increased roles.