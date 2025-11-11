Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Returning Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nesmith (forearm) will play in Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Jeremiah Johnson of FanDuel Sports Network Indiana reports.
Nesmith was held out of Sunday's matchup due to a right forearm bruise, but he'll be back in action Tuesday. He was averaging 20.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.4 steals over his last five appearances before sitting out Sunday.
