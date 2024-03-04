Nesmith is questionable for Tuesday's game against Dallas due to a left quad bruise.
Nesmith has compiled 13 points, four rebounds and five assists across 49 minutes in two contests since returning from an ankle sprain. Another absence for Nesmith would come at an inopportune time for a Pacers team that has loss three of the last four games.
