Nesmith will start Friday's game against the Celtics, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Oshae Brissett got the start during Wednesday's win over the Raptors because coach Rick Carlisle wanted to start as many Canadians as possible. Now back in the United States, Carlisle will give Nesmith back his spot. Since the All-Star break, he's averaged 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 25.9 minutes.