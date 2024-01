Nesmith (shins) will not play in Sunday's game against the Nuggets.

Nesmith is dealing with soreness in both shins and will be held out for the front leg of the back-to-back set. However, it remains to be seen if he will play Monday against the Jazz. With Nesmith sidelined, the Pacers could turn to guys like Bennedict Mathurin, Buddy Hield and Obi Toppin to absorb some minutes.