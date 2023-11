Nesmith (wrist) will not play in Friday's game against the Pistons, Pat Boylan of Bally Sports Indiana reports.

This will be the second game in a row on the sidelines for Nesmith, but he remains day-to-day considering he was carrying a questionable tag prior to this update. With Nesmith out, Obi Toppin could see extended playing time again and is averaging 35.0 minutes over the last two games.