Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Ruled out Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nesmith (forearm) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Warriors.
Nesmith will sit out his first game of the season while dealing with a right forearm contusion. His absence further depletes an already injury-hit Pacers roster, with Jarace Walker and Ben Sheppard likely candidates to absorb additional minutes. Nesmith's next opportunity to play will come Tuesday against the Jazz.
More News
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Scores 15 points in loss•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Drops 17 in loss•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Propels Pacers to first victory•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Scores five points on 16 shots•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Needs 17 shots to score 18 points•
-
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Scores 15 points in loss•