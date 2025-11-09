default-cbs-image
Nesmith (forearm) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Warriors.

Nesmith will sit out his first game of the season while dealing with a right forearm contusion. His absence further depletes an already injury-hit Pacers roster, with Jarace Walker and Ben Sheppard likely candidates to absorb additional minutes. Nesmith's next opportunity to play will come Tuesday against the Jazz.

