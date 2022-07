Nesmith posted 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes during Tuesday's Summer League win over the Pistons.

Debuting for his new team after being traded by the Celtics, Nesmith put on a two-way performance. There's room to improve for the wing, especially since he had four turnovers, but fantasy managers should expect the third-year pro to see an expanded role on the rebuilding Pacers compared to his time in Boston.