Nesmith ended with 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 120-118 loss to the Hawks.

Nesmith has scored in double figures in eight of his last nine games. During that stretch, he's averaged 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 30.3 minutes per game.