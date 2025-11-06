Nesmith closed with 15 points (6-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 112-103 loss to the Nets.

Nesmith continues to find ways to produce for the Pacers, and he's probably the most consistent offensive weapon on the roster after Pascal Siakam. Nesmith has scored at least 15 points in five of his last seven outings, averaging 17.0 points per game and shooting 34.3 percent from three-point range over that stretch.