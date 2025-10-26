Nesmith finished with 15 points (5-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 128-103 loss to the Grizzlies.

Nesmith led the Pacers in minutes played (31) and made 3s (4) during their loss on Saturday. Bennedict Mathurin left the game before the fourth quarter due to right foot soreness, and if he's not ready to go for Sunday's road tilt against Minnesota, Nesmith could be asked to carry more of the load on offense in his stead.