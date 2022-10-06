Nesmith collected 16 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3 Pt, 6-6 FT) across 14 minutes in Wednesday night's win over the Hornets, while also adding four rebounds.

Nesmith entered the game for Jalen Smith with 4:15 left in the first and scored four points to finish out the quarter. The small forward then sat out for most of the second quarter before busting out in the next half with 12 third-quarter points, including two threes, on 3-of-5 shooting (4-4 FT). Nesmith also knocked down all six of his free throws attempts in the contest.