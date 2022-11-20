Nesmith amassed 19 points (5-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and three rebounds over 25 minutes during Saturday's 114-113 victory over the Magic.

Nesmith did nearly all of his damage in the second half with 13 points on 3-of-8 shooting from the field while also hitting all four of his free-throw attempts. The Pacers forward played a huge role off the bench with a season-high 19 points as Indiana barely managed to squeak by Orlando with a 114-113 victory. He played 25 minutes in the contest, his second-highest minutes total of the season and also knocked down a season-high five three-pointers.