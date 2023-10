Nesmith posted 18 points (7-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and a steal across 20 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 122-103 preseason loss to the Rockets.

Nesmith was one of four Indiana players who logged at least 20 minutes in this preseason debut, and he paced the team in scoring while looking extremely efficient from the field. He's expected to be a bench piece once the regular season starts, however, and that should limit his upside in most formats.