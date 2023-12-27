Nesmith is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against Houston.
Indiana scored 157 points in Nesmith's only other start this season, so perhaps he'll catalyze the Pacers against Houston's second-ranked 109.5 defensive rating while also representing Indiana's most physical defender on the wings. Buddy Hield moves to the second unit Tuesday.
