Nesmith (foot) is available for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Nesmith will return to the lineup Wednesday after missing four straight games due to right foot soreness. Nesmith has averaged 8.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 21.8 minutes across six games this season. The former Celtic had started the previous four games before going down to injury.